Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Match Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $121.49.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

