Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

