Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $982.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

