Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,273 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $94,465.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,635.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $18,146.70.

Natera Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.