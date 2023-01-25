Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

