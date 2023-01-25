MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of MillerKnoll worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MLKN opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.44.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.