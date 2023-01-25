MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.83

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and traded as high as $33.65. MINEBEA MITSUMI shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 2,374 shares changing hands.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). MINEBEA MITSUMI had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

