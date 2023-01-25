MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $519.84 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $564.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.72.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.70.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

