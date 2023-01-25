NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.74

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.74 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 35.80 ($0.44). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 35.60 ($0.44), with a volume of 138,781 shares changing hands.

NAHL Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.83. The firm has a market cap of £16.49 million and a PE ratio of 107.33.

NAHL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

See Also

