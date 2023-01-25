Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.