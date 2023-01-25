Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,273 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $94,465.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,635.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $36,453.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $18,146.70.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $74.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

