Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 4,256 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,256 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $176,879.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,856 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $192,054.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $55,058.88.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

