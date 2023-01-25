Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 2,387 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $20,134.80.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

