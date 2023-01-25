National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

