Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) SVP William Andrew Macan Sells 16,046 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) SVP William Andrew Macan sold 16,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $95,634.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading

