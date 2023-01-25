Newman & Schimel LLC Acquires 889 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.