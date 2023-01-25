Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Nordic American Tankers worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 142,539 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,228,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 142,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $572.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

