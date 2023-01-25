North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 560 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

