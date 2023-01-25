NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of NorthWestern worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 29.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 216.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $13,053,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NorthWestern Stock Up 2.0 %

NWE stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.