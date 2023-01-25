Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

