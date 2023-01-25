NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 603,967 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,741 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 348.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,171,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.