Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $203.79.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Okta by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

