PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

