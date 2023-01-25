Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Banco Santander by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.50 ($3.80) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

