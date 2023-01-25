Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 14.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth $1,860,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Balchem by 8.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

