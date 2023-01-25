Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.