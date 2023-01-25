Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,080 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 39.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 266,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

