Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,745 shares of company stock worth $5,321,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

