Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $139,724,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $61,469,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,090,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

