Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

ON Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ONON opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

