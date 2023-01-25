Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 14,000 SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,173,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 333,250 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 274.9% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 454,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 333,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCYX shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 275.25% and a negative net margin of 1,864.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

