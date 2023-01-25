Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 53,296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 87.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

