Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $45,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

