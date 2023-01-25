Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $158,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WU opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.