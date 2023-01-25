Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $180,000 Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abcam were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Abcam during the third quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Abcam by 71.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Abcam by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

