Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 63.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $176.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

