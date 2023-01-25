Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIM. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $15.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

