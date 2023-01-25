Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $211,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

