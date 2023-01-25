Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $219,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $186.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $243.12.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.