Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $219,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $186.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $243.12.

