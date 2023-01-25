Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

HLN stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

