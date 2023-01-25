Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

