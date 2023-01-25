Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

