Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

LECO stock opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $159.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

