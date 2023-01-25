Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,525 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,164,000 after buying an additional 256,252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,350,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,869,000 after buying an additional 229,605 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after buying an additional 433,343 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,519,000 after buying an additional 318,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 678,909 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

