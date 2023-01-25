Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARR opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

