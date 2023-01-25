Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

