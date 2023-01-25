Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 509 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,824 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

