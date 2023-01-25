Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $108,000 Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MBIA by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MBIA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBI opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $721.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.

MBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

