Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $165,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NOV by 288.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in NOV in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in NOV by 195.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

