Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

PSP stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

